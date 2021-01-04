Ghana placed 101 in the Global Knowledge Index for the year 2020, according to a disclosure from the United Nations Development Planning (UNDP).

Conducted at a time when covid-19 has ravaged the global economy, the country’s position was however the 10th best in Africa and 1st in West Africa.

In terms of the sectoral indices, Ghana was ranked 116th in Economy but did better in Information, Communications and Technology, placing 88th.

For General Enabling Environment, it placed 92nd but was ranked lower at 111th in Research, Development and Innovation.

With regard to Pre-Education, it was ranked 109th, whilst it placed 87th in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

In terms of Higher Education, it was ranked 92nd.

The UNDP actually put Ghana’s population at 31 million even before the takeoff of the 2020 Population and Housing Census later in the year.

The country’s Gross Domestic Product is however estimated at $66 billion.

READ ON:

The 2020 Global Knowledge Index saw Switzerland placing 1st, followed by the United States of America and Finland in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Seychelles is the highest ranked country in Africa but at number 50 globally.

The 4th edition of the Global Knowledge Index was published in an era where knowledge increasingly presents itself as a legitimate source of development and prosperity.

African rankings (1st to 12th)