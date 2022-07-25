Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has alleged that Kuami Eugene wants to exit his current record label, Lynx Entertainment, owned by veteran musician and producer, Richie Mensah.

According to A Plus, he supports Kuami Eugene’s decision to leave if he has clear-cut plans to project his music career further, but also added that the Lynx signee should be careful too since it can equally dip his career.

A Plus’s advice follows MzVee’s decision to leave Lynx Entertainment record label to go solo as an artiste.

Fast-forward, she has since complained about how the industry doesn’t support the craft of female musicians in the music space.

But A Plus, speaking on UTV’s weekend show, said Kuami Eugene should be vigilant with regard to the rumours circulating because it is never easy being an independent artiste.

A Plus stressed that, the record label does tons of work for artistes signed onto the platform, hence exiting means the musician must start to do everything on their own.

“Kuami Eugene should be vigilant… Where he is, if he stays, it will help him. If he wants to leave, he should be careful that he has seen something ahead. I am not saying that one should stay somewhere forever. If he is contemplating, that is okay because I have heard some rumours.

“Wherever he wants to do, I support him. Wherever he wants to go, I’m okay. I have some intel that there is some uneasy calm with him and his record label. I know it’s a good move for everyone to aspire to go higher…,” he said.

