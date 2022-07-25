Former President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday commemorated the 10th anniversary of his former boss, John Evans Atta Mills.

Accompanied by stalwarts and supporters from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama joined the family of the late President at Asomdwee Park to mark the occasion.

Mr Mahama, speaking at the 10th anniversary of the late President Atta Mills’ death.

Speaking at the ceremony, he eulogised the late President Mills as an honourable and dignified statesman whose shoes can never be filled.

“Professor was an honourable and dignified statesman whose love for his country and his people, was without questions. He was a phenomenon best felt than described. His entry into the pressure cooker and high octane environments, that is, Ghanaian politics was the most opportune development for this country.

Mr Mahama interacting with the son of the late former President, Kofi Sam Atta Mills

“To many of us, he was a breath of fresh air that enabled us to make a clean break from the monotonous acrimonious past, laden with deep-seated divisions. His was a brand of politics and governance, which emphasised the graceful wielding of political power,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Mahama shaking the hands of Odododiodio MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

Prof Mills died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, after serving for nearly four years as President of Ghana.

He is the first President in the history of Ghana to die while in office.

Mr Mahama exchanging pleasantries with some attendees

The former President in the company of his 2020 running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang laid a wreath at the ceremony.

The NDC’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo also joined to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the late Atta-Mills.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu laying a wreath at the ceremony.

Some NDC supporters trooped to the Asomdwee Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the late President.