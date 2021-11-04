Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has partnered with the Cocoa Licensed Buying Companies

to support agriculture entrepreneurs in the Ashanti Region.

The partnership forms part of a four-year renewal of the company’s support for the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

Businesses in the agricultural sector will receive technical and other financial support to enhance their operations.

In a related development, an eight-member board of trustees for the Otumfuo Foundation has been inaugurated.

The new foundation is a consolidation of the Otumfuo Education Fund, the Serwaa Ampem Foundation for Children, and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation.