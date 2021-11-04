Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress has eulogiaed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his public lecture on digitisation.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs is convinced that Dr Bawumia is the next Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.

He described the Vice President’s lecture on digital ecnomy as superb and believed, without doubts, that he will become President of Ghana in 2025.

”The presentation was like a special or something unique that is being created that will move this country forward . . . in the next eight (8) years, Bawumia means business,” he said on Peace FM.

He called on Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo administration, particularly the Vice President, stressing their initiatives are what will transform Ghana.

“God bless Bawumia, his lecture was so unique, extraordinary . . . there is some magic in that man. For a long time, [this country] we haven’t figured a specific thing that we should do to develop the nation. Kwame Nkrumah came with that vision and since he passed on, that is it but we’re seeing the re-emergence of Kwame Nkrumah again in another form,” he asserted.