Ninety-eight New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have resolved to boycott the budget presentation and all Finance Ministry business should the President refuse to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta immediately.

This new number is an increase from the previous 80 NPP MPs who had earlier demanded the removal of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen.

According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as spokesperson for the group, Mr Ofori-Atta’s position in government has become untenable, hence the fresh demand for his resignation.

His comment comes after the group had earlier relaxed its demand following a meeting with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a statement signed by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, President Akufo-Addo appealed for the sector minister to be allowed to stay till after the budget presentation and appropriation of same, to which the MPs agreed.

However, with the Finance Minister now facing a vote of censure from the Minority side of Parliament, the NPP MPs are convinced it is time for him to leave.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Appiah-Kubi said, “We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him.

“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too.”

He noted that the only way the President will get them to participate in the budget presentation and appropriation is if someone else from government is appointed to present the budget.

“We’re not saying we won’t do President’s business. We’re saying we won’t do President’s business through Ofori-Atta. So if anybody else comes with President’s business, we’ll participate,” he said.

Mr. Andy Appiah-Kubi also told host, Evans Mensah that the new resolution is the outcome of a meeting held on Tuesday, November 15, which was attended by 98 NPP MPs to reconsider their collective position after they agreed to relax their initial stance.

K.T. Hammond trends on Twitter amid Ken Ofori-Atta’s censure motion hearing

Kweku Baako slams Presidential Staffer over galamsey exposé