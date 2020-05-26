Eighty-eight out 0f 118 coronavirus patients have recovered in the Eastern Region as at May 24.

The 88 recovered represents 74.6 percent leaving 30 active cases being managed at the various isolation centres.

Mrs Bridget Anim, Eastern Regional Health Promotion Officer of the Ghana Health Service, disclosed this at an editor’s forum at Aburi.

Eleven out of the 33 districts in the Region had recorded coronavirus including 16 healthcare workers representing 13.6 percent. She indicated that most of them were asymptomatic and had gone through the two test and confirmed negative.

The Editors forum was organized by the Ghana Journalists Association with funding from Star Ghana Foundation to train senior media personals on peace and security sensitive reporting towards the 2020 elections.