The Ghana School of Law has revealed intentions to expand legal education to train more lawyers and other judicial officers to improve the administration of justice.
Director of the School, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, says partnerships will also be explored to provide scholarship opportunities for students and lecturers.
He was speaking at the induction of 84 students into the Ghana School of Law, Kumasi campus.
