Eight political parties with no representative in Parliament, known as Political Parties Outside Parliament (PPOP), have requested audience with the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

They are the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), All People’s Congress (APC), Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

A letter signed by the general secretaries of the parties explained that the request was aimed at obtaining first-hand information on the work done so far as well as the challenges the board had encountered to enable the parties to arrive at well-informed decisions to be able to provide meaningful feedback.

The General Secretaries of the LPG, Jerry Owusu Appauh; GCPP, Citizen Ato Dadzie; NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong; CPP; Nana Yaa Jantuah; PNC, Janet Nabla; APC, Mordecai Thiombiano; GUM, Anthony Gold Ahinful, and GFP, George Afful, were those who signed the letter.

The convener of the group is the General Secretary of the LPG, Mr Appauh.

Cathedral

The National Cathedral of Ghana, per an artist’s impression, will be an elaborate 5000-seater auditorium born out of a pledge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then-presidential candidate, made ahead of Election 2016.

It was his pledge that if God made him win the 2016 election and he became President of Ghana, he would build the edifice to honour God.

Since its inception, however, the project has become the subject of many controversies.

Agents of development

The statement stressed that the parties were agents of development who were concerned that despite the investments made into the project, it could become a total waste if certain conditions were not addressed.

“As agents of development who are concerned about the investments already made into this project and the prospects that this project has, we are perturbed that if care is not taken and conversations are not carried out in their proper context it can render this project moribund and the investments made into it will become a total waste,” it said.

