Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has said 76 factories have been completed under its flagship the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) programme.

Among them, he stated, are a pineapple processing factory in the Ekumfi District, a pineapple and orange processing factory in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality, a cassava starch processing factory in the Fanteakwa District, a cashew processing factory in Tema and a fruit processing factory in the West Akim District.

The others, Mr Kyerematen added: A shea butter processing factory in the Accra metropolis, an avocado processing factory in Ningo-Prampram and the cultivation and processing of sweet potato into bread, chips and biscuit at Gomoa West.

The list above, the Minister of Trade said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, is just of few out the 76 factories completed under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Others are manufacturing and distribution pharmaceuticals in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality, the Accra metropolis and the Suhum District. The rest are manufacturing of agricultural inputs in the Tema metropolis, garment manufacturing in the Accra metropolis and a tile and brick production factory at Tanoso in the Brong Ahafo Region,” he added.

“There is more interest in IDIF because of the incentives. Many private sector investors have shown interest because of the five years tax holiday,” he noted.

Mr Kyerematen urged Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo administration to accelerate Ghana’s development.