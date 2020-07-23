Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper, has hinted that the club will hold talks with Andre Ayew over his future at the club at the end of the campaign.

The Ghana captain has been a key player for the Swans scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 44 matches, leading the club to the championships play-offs.

And with one year left on his contract, the 29-year-old is expected to leave the Liberty Stadium this summer.

According to Cooper, the club will hold discussions with the forward in due course.

“I’m sure we’ll have that conversation again, I can’t speak highly enough of him,” he said.

“The older players are a real credit to themselves and the football club.

“Andre’s been really great, hasn’t he? You’ve all seen him on the pitch and the contribution he’s made and the energy levels that he gives. He leads by example when he’s playing and when he’s training.

“He’s a very good person and a really good professional. It’s been brilliant to see how a top player operates, so I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Swansea have booked a place in the Championship play-offs after a 4-1 victory over Reading on the final day of regular season in the SkyBet Championship on Wednesday night.

The Swans will face Brentford in the EFL playoff semifinal, while Fulham will take on Cardiff in the other semifinal.