Research shows African brands have retained a 14% share of the top 100 most admired brands in Africa for the second consecutive year.

The report, compiled annually by Brand Africa, revealed several key findings regarding brand perception and admiration across the continent.

South Africa’s MTN continues to hold the coveted position as the number one most admired brand in Africa, while Kenya’s Equity Bank has surpassed African banking giants to claim the top spot as the most admired financial services brand.

Additionally, the BBC remains the leading media brand in Africa.

The research also highlighted the top five countries perceived to contribute to a better Africa, with South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, China, and Kenya leading the rankings.

Interestingly, despite a strong sense of confidence in the continent expressed by 64% of Africans, loyalty to non-African brands remains prevalent, maintaining their 14% share of the most admired brands.

The top five most admired African brands spontaneously recalled include MTN, Dangote, Trade Kings, Glo, DStv, and Ethiopian Airlines.

South Africa and Nigeria dominate this list, with other African nations contributing to the remaining share.

Meanwhile, Europe retains a 37% share of the top 100 brands, while North America declines to 28%, and Asia grows to capture 21% of the African market.

Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Apple continue to maintain their positions as the top five most admired brands in Africa for the fifth consecutive year.

Notably, many non-African brands are mistakenly recalled as African brands when asked about admired brands.

Among organizations driving positive change, UNICEF, the UN, Coca-Cola, and MTN retain their positions as the most admired brands in Africa.

Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa, believes that as African nations create more opportunities for entrepreneurs and the AfCFTA initiative is realized, the share of African brands will inevitably increase.

The Brand Africa 100 research, conducted by independent research partners across the continent, covers over 30 markets, representing 85% of Africa’s GDP and population.

The results are published annually as the lead cover story in African Business magazine, a respected publication in the continent’s business landscape.

