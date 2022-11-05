The fifth edition of the Accra International Book Festival will take place in December this year, the Afro-Book Festival has said.

Held every year, the Accra International Book Festival assembles world-class authors, poets, performers, musicians, scientists, politicians, environmentalists, and thinkers, for a lively and thought-provoking conversation on the major issues of international concern.

Similarly, these leading and emerging thinkers and writers inspire audiences, aspiring writers, and book lovers.

This year’s Accra International Book Festival has been scheduled to start from Wednesday 8 to Saturday, December 10, 2022, a statement by the Afro-Book Festival on Monday has disclosed.

“The 2022 Afro-Book Festival builds on the hybrid format – in-person and online – which we started in the heat of the Covid-19 to deliver great events and content to the delight of our audience,” the statement read.

According to the Accra International Book Festival, “…the in-person and online events will afford our cherished audience the opportunity to relax at home and chat with fellow audience members and guest authors during our lively discussions.”

The Accra International Book Festival has been taking place in October for the past four years, but the 2022 edition will be held in December, a development the organisers say was due to some factors.

With great events for adults, children, and young people, the fifth edition of the Afro-Book Festival will celebrate the ideas and issues at the heart of books and stories, offering new and inspiring perspectives on the world around us.

The 2022 Accra International Book Festival will feature book reading, the fifth Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop, author conversations, a public lecture, and a musical concert, among others.