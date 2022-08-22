The North East Regional Security Council has condemned the killing of a businessman by unknown assailants at Nalerigu.

The 58-year-old Bukari Limam was pronounced dead last week Wednesday, at the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre where was rushed to after unidentified gunman shot him six times inside his shop.

Speaking to JoyNews, the chairman of the security council, Yidana Zakari, said the police are investigating a possible link to the Bawku crisis.

The Minister, however, called for calm, assuring the perpetrators were being pursued by the security agencies.

