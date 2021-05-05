The family in Gbawe Bulemi has reported missing, their father, Alhaji Abubarkar White, aged 56 years.

Alhaji Abubarkar White who is fair in complexion left his Gbawe Bulemi residence on Monday, May 3, 2021, at about 8:00 am to an unknown destination and has since not returned.

The family subsequently reported the disappearance of their father to the Gbawe North police station.

The White family, therefore, seeks members of the public’s support for the provision of credible information that will help them find their father.

Alhaji Abubarkar was last seen on Monday at Sakaman wearing a brown jalabiya with blue flip-flops with white and red stripes.

Below is the extract the family secured from the police after their complaint at the police station.