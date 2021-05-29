Medical Doctor and Clinical Psychologist, Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, has revealed five reasons why most men masturbate whether or not they have a partner.



During an interview on eTV Ghana, the doctor defined masturbation as having sexual intercourse with oneself or an imaginary person to achieve orgasms and a heightened sexual experience.



Starting on the reasons, he said: “Some people start masturbating because they’ve heard it and want to try it so they really don’t plan it. There is no agenda. They just try it. The second is that some people are introduced to it very early. There are some kids who masturbate because a househelp, cousin or relative introduced them at a young age so they even lose control over that kind of behaviour.”

READ ALSO:





He gave another similar reason being that some men masturbate as a way of dealing with that traumatic experience that they cannot get over. He said someone who has been raped in the past, may rather choose to masturbate when they feel the urge for sex just because they do not want to get into the actual act and be reminded of the traumatic rape experience they had.



Getting further into the discussion, Dr Arthur mentioned that some men use masturbation as a way of coping with tough life situations and stress since sexual intercourse or orgasms work greatly as stress relievers due to the basic hormones that are released.



Again, the doctor disclosed that some men masturbate out of perversion. “Some people may be hooked onto some kind of pornography or sexual behaviour and they may use masturbation as a way of getting away from that sexual behaviour,” he shared.



Lastly, the medical doctor observed that some people use masturbation as a way of abstaining from sex since sexual intercourse has been preached as a morally wrong act to indulge in when unmarried. He added that some married men masturbate when their partners are away or when sex is inadequate just so that they don’t cheat on her.