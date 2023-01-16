The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) through its Public Health Department successfully prosecuted 477 environmental health and sanitation offenders last year.

This represents 61% out of the 784 cases recorded for the year 2022.

AMA in its report said 46 of the cases prosecuted were through its collaboration with Multimedia’s Joy Clean Ghana Campaign.

It added that 344 of these prosecutions were done through the Public Health Department’s mainstream prosecutions while 87 of them were through the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative in collaboration with the City Response Team.

The offenses included; accumulation of refuse, food safety issues, waste collection registration failure, insanitary drains, overgrowth of weeds, open defecation, littering in the city center and other environmental health and sanitation offenses contrary to the Public Health Act 851 (Act 2012), AMA 2017 Bye-laws.

Waste collection registration failure, lack of inhouse water, food safety and hygiene and insanitary drains were the top four offenses recorded for the year 2022.

Multimedia’s Joy Clean Ghana Campaign is an initiative that seeks to help enforce waste management laws and educate the general public on how to manage waste.

The idea is to educate citizens and make them take responsibility for their actions.