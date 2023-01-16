2023 SHS placement to begin with school choices verification – GES

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the 2023 school placement exercise will begin with the verification of students’ school choices.

GES in a release signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, explained the rationale behind the new procedure.

According to the release, ”this verification process is to ensure accuracy in students’ choice information before they are placed in their selected Second Cycle Schools.”

The verification exercise, which commenced on 14th January, 2023, will end on 22nd January, 2023.

GES noted as part of the verification exercise, “students, parents/guardians will receive SMS message from the CSSPS which contains web portal: https://csspsverify.com and USSD short code number *899*88# with 4digit token number.

“Students who may have errors in their initial selection should call 0556541525 or click on the edit button available on the web portal after their selection details are displayed with a copy of the original selection form.

“Students can also send an email with the copy of the original selection form to cssps2021@gmail com.”

GES cautioned students that the verification exercise is not to change schools but to confirm the initial choices selected.