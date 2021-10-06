Ebenezer Kojo Otoo, a 44-year old Visual Arts and Ceramics teacher at the Winneba Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Region has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Teacher for 2021.

This was at a ceremony which was organised on Tuesday to commemorate World Teachers Day in Sunyani.

Mr Otoo, who is also a farmer was among 19 other teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service who were honoured during the occasion.

He was presented with a cheque for GH¢250,000, which is to be used to construct a three-bedroom house.

Reverend Sister Justinta Kwakyewaa made both the Catholic Church and the Saint Francis Senior High and Technical School in the Birim Central in the Eastern Region proud when she was adjudged the First Runner Up and presented with a double-cabin pickup vehicle.

As if winning the Most Outstanding Teacher prize was not enough, another teacher from the Awutu Swinton SHS in the Central Region claimed the saloon car at stake when he was adjudged the 2nd Runner Up at the occasion.

A proud award-winning Kojo Otoo, who was wearing a Kente cloth with native sandals to march told Graphic Online that he had previously won a number of awards.

With his kente cloth on, he walked majestically in the company of some family members to collect his prize amid clapping and shouting from the packed Eusbett International Hall.

The occasion, which was held on the theme: “Teachers Wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for Human-centred Recovery” was attended by some ministers of state, officials of the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, various teacher unions and a cross-section of teachers from all over Ghana.

