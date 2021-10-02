A 40-footer truck has rammed into several shops at Mankessim in the Mfantseman municipality of the Central Region.



The 40-footer truck with registration number AW 8877-11 had two of its tyres flattened and later somersaulted, destroying five shops in the process.



National Disaster Management Organisation officials from Mfantseman moved in swiftly to save the situation.



No casualty was recorded.

ALSO READ: