Four vehicles have been involved in a road traffic crash on the Accra-Kumasi bound carriageway at Kyekyewere near Suhum.

The Ghana Police Service made this known on their official social media handles.

According to the service, the Suhum traffic Police officers were at the scene managing the situation with the Road Safety Management Services Limited team to tow the vehicles off the road to allow free and safe flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised to drive cautiously when approaching since there has been a diversion of lane.

photo credit: Ghana Police service

