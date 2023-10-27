Usually, when the relationship is new, men are likely to end things at the slightest inconvenience.

At the same time, they are also known to reappear months later when their former partner has seemingly moved on.

Several reasons may explain their return, and these are 4 of them:

1. Regret: In certain instances, men may come to recognize that their hasty decision to leave was a mistake. They may want to return and make amends.

2. Ego: Often, when a man observes that you’ve moved on and are content without him, his ego may compel him to seek reentry into your life.

However, be cautious, as they may continue to play games and eventually leave again.

Some men find solace in the idea of having control over your emotions and life choices.

3. Disappointment: A man might have left you for someone else, but if that new relationship didn’t work out, he may attempt to return.

This could indicate that he now appreciates what he had with you.

4. Because they know you’re always available: Sometimes they play this game because they know you’ll always be there to take them back.

So they put you on standby and go around playing games knowing that anytime they decide to take a break from playing you’ll be there waiting for them.

Regardless of their motivations for returning, it’s crucial to remember the grounds for their initial departure and to make informed decisions.

If someone callously leaves your life without justification, exercise caution when considering whether to welcome them back into your life. They became exes for a reason.