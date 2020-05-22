Four civilians posing as soldiers have been arrested at various locations in the country.

Two of them were arrested at Katamanso in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 while personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces were on patrol.

The first Kpone-Katamanso suspect was said to have identified himself as AB1 Arhen Ebenezer who claimed to be attached to the Naval Base, Tema.

ALSO READ:

This was contained in a statement issued which explained he was sent to the Eastern Naval Command for identification. He was found to be fake and therefore handed over to the Tema Regional Police Command.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of one Mustapha Maurris, another imposter, according to the statement.

The third suspect named Oscar Eshun was arrested by Naval intelligence operations of the Western Naval Command At Inchaban, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi on Friday, May 8.

A 32-year-old man, identified as Stephen Zubbuy Matsi, was also arrested on Tuesday, May 12 at Pokuase.