The Assin Fosu Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, has convicted four persons in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old boy who was tortured over missing GHC4,000.

The main suspect, Constance Aboagye affectionately called Abena Mansa, was fined 300 penalty units amounting to GHC3,600.

The other accomplices, Bright Oduro, Kofi Acquah and Prince Ntiamoah were all fined 200 penalty units each amounting to GHC2,400 each to pay or in default, serve a 10-month prison term.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects Peter Donkor, who pleaded not guilty to the offense, has been granted bail to reappear on January 3, 2023.

The victim was wrongfully accused of stealing ¢4,000.00 from a woman, one Abena Mansa who lives at Assin Adiembra with the victim.

The victim’s father told Adom News his son’s hand was tied to his back and also tied to loads of plastic chairs where he was subsequently tortured.

Surprisingly, the following day, the woman who claims her ¢4,000.00 was missing called the father of the victim and confessed that she had found the money in her room so he should forgive her.