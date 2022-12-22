The New Patriotic Party has advised the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to take the necessary steps to help the NDC eradicate its addiction to violence.

This follows recent violent clashes that ensued at the NDC elections for the Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser elections of the party in Cape Coast.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the new chief scribe of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, urged Mr Nketia to help manage its party’s image and get rid of the violence tag.

“We wish to use this occasion in the interest of the nation to admonish the Asiedu Nketia-led National Executives to take steps to reform the NDC and get rid of the party’s addiction to violence.

“John Mahama was right then, and he is still right today, no political party can match their records when it comes to political violence. We, in the NPP, can certainly not compete with the NDC in unleashing violence, and we do not intend to give this an attempt. It is, thus, an established fact that the NDC has no regard for the nation’s laws.

“It is not surprising that as we speak, the Ghana Police has declared as most wanted, 16 thugs of the NDC for their violent conduct at the just-ended Youth and Women Congress of the Party which was held in Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and resulted in some of their thugs and supporters sustaining life-threatening injuries while several property were destroyed.

“They virtually turned their congress into a war zone. We encourage members of the general public to assist the police with information that will lead to the arrest of these NDC vigilantes to make them face the full rigours of the law.”