Four people have been arrested at Bomaa in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region after a confrontation led to the stabbing to death and injury of another.

Unemployed 15-year-old, Emmanuel Oppong, died at the Bomaa Government Hospital while receiving treatment.

The 2nd victim, Collins Akpabli, an 18-year-old student of Bomaa Ebenezer International School is said to be stable and responding to treatment at the hospital.

Both were rushed to the hospital but Oppong could not survive.

According to the police, they had information on Monday, October 11, 2021, that some young men stormed the Bomaa town to cause mayhem over reasons still not established.

The culprits, Maxwell Agyei, 20 years, Gideon Ofosuhene, 20 years, Derrick Oppong, 21 years, and Eric Boateng 20 years, are alleged to have bolted after allegedly stabbing the two victims.

But the Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kwami Loh, said upon intelligence gathered, they have arrested the four who are in their custody and assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased, Emmanuel Oppong, has been deposited at the Tepa Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.