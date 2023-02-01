About 34 women are in the grips of the law for engaging in prostitution in the Tema Metropolis.

The brief facts indicate that some young ladies have been parading the streets of the Tema Metropolis at night soliciting clients for prostitution.

The Tema Regional Police Command organised an intelligence-led operation to bring sanity into the metropolis.

The operation led to the arrest of the sex workers which included Ghanaians, Liberians and Nigerians at Subon Valley at Community 7.

Others were also arrested at Sabrina Hotel at Community 17 as well as in Viena City and Datus area both in Community Eight.

Investigations disclosed that the accused persons have been operating as prostitutes whose modus operandi was to stand at street corners and make faces at men, smiled at them and made gestures with their mouths to obtain clients for prostitution.

After investigations, the accused persons were charged with the offence and arraigned before the court on Tuesday where each was granted bail of GHC5, 000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

However, the Police ordered to authenticate the identity of each of the accused persons before bail can be considered.

They are to reappear in court on 15th March 2023.