Four persons have died in a fatal accident at Nipahiamoa in the Nkoranza South District of the Bono East Region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in a head-on collision involving a Matis taxi cab with registration number BA 2594 -17 and a cargo truck with registration number, GN 1293-21.

The deceased include three men all said to be drivers and a female.

The deceased onboard the taxi have been identified as Hawa Kassim, Fatawu Osman, Fuseini Fatawu with the fourth yet-to-be-identified.

They are all said to be residents of Pramposo in the Kintampo South District.

Preparations have since started to bury them in accordance with Islamic customs.

Just within a week, the stretch has recorded over four accidents.