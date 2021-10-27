Three people have been reported dead and eleven others injured in an accident at Agyempaboa on the Dunkwa-Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The accident occurred Wednesday dawn around 4:30 am.

The accident involved a Benz Sprinter Bus from Kumasi to Bogoso and a Kia vehicle from Ayanfuri to Dunkwa.

An eyewitness said the speeding Sprinter bus made a wrong overtaking in a sharp curve and collided with the Kia vehicle, resulting in the instant death of three passengers, and many others injured.

The injured have been transported to Dunkwa St. Mark Hospital and others to Dunkwa Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The deceased bodies have been deposited at Dunkwa Municipal Hospital Mortuary while police have commenced investigation into the accident.

The bodies of the deceased persons are yet to be identified.