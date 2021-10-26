A 30-year-old man, John Banuda, has stoned his mother to death at Gindabuo, a village on the Sawla-Wa highway in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

Reports indicate this was after the mother, Rebecca Banuda Yibilena, objected to his decision to travel at midnight.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News, narrated the deceased was with her son who is epileptic at a prayer camp in Nabel near Gindabuo.

However, he woke up on Monday night and insisted on going back home but the mother resisted as it was a long journey to embark on foot.

She managed to persuade him to stay till the next day but he felt unconscious in the process and woke up the next day acting very violent.

He later turned his anger on his mother who he chased till she fell on the ground and smashed her head with three stones.

The suspect, however, fled after committing the crime.

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei, who confirmed the incident, stated investigations are still ongoing to unravel what might have pushed him to act the way he did.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sawla District Hospital with a manhunt launched to apprehend the suspect.