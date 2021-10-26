A Takoradi Harbour Circuit court, presided over by Michael Ampadu, has ordered that a pregnancy test be done on Joana Krah before convicting her.

On Monday, when the accused person appeared in court, she pleaded guilty to all the two charges leveled against her by the police.

Madam Krah and two others, who have been granted bail by the Takoradi Divisional Police command, were arrested for faking their kidnapping ostensibly to get GHC 5,000 from her adopted father.

ALSO READ:

The court is awaiting the results from the designated public health facility before it can convict the accused person.