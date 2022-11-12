Three Chinese nationals have been arrested for the alleged murder of a male in a forest at Dompim close to the Bonsa River in the Western Region.

The suspects have been identified as Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan.

They shot and killed the victim on Friday when he reportedly went to the site to collect gold proceeds from the miners.

In a statement, the Police indicated a search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.

The body, according to the Police, has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise,” the statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, Superintendent Kwaku Ayepah read.

It added the investigation is ongoing with the suspects to be arraigned to face justice.

Below is the full statement: