Police in Elmina have arrested three suspects who stormed Elmina-based radio station, Benya FM, assaulted the presenter of a live show and vandalised property of the station.

Opare Aikins was arrested in a car along the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway while the other two suspects, Michelle Asabre, 25, and Anthony Eshun, 32, were later detained by the police.

The Elmina-based radio station was attacked on Monday by unknown people.

According to reports, the radio station was discussing matters of non-availability of premix fuel and how those who are not fishermen were given the product to the detriment of fishers who need it.

According to eyewitnesses, some muscularly built men stormed the station in the middle of the discussion, disrupted the discussion, pulled down some equipment, and beat up the presenter, Blessing Eshun.

According to the police, the suspects, upon interrogation, admitted the offences, saying they went to confront the radio presenter who was on air at the station because he mentioned their names in the course of the program.

They stated that the presenter mentioned their names on the radio and accused them of not having canoes and that they were given premix fuel meant for the fishermen at Elmina.

The three people have been charged with assault and destruction of the property of the station and will be put before court.

Meanwhile, the MCE for the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipal Assembly, Solomon Ebo Appiah has distanced himself from the acts.

According to him, even though he knows the suspects, they are not his “boys”, as it’s’ been alleged by the presenter.