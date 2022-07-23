The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of one Martha Tetteh, 27, at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region.

She had travelled to the town on Monday, June 27 allegedly to consult a spiritualist but her headless body was later found dumped in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai.

Police immediately launched investigations into the murder and have so far arrested the spiritualist, Osofo Attah, and the man who introduced the lady, Solomon Sam, also known as Paa Solo.

“During the interrogation process, suspect Osofo Attah admitted to being involved in the crime and mentioned suspect John Nana Addai, alias Akwasi Kokoreh as the one who contracted suspect Solomon Sam to lure the victim to Sefwi Bekwai to consult the spiritualist,” the police said in a statement on Friday, July 22.

The said John Nana Addai has also been arrested as part of the three in police custody.

They were put before court on Thursday, July 21 and remanded to reappear on Thursday, August 4.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.