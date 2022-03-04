'28th, The Crossroads' animated film premiered in Accra

The animated film, “28th, The Crossroads” was last Monday premiered at the Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall.

It is Ghana’s first feature length animation that colourfully retells one of the major events which led to Ghana’s Independence from British Colonial Rule.

There were moments where some of the audience were moved to tears while watching the film.

At the end of the movie, one member of the audience suggested that the theatre collectively sings Ghana’s National Anthem, and with a sense of unity, all stood up to sing “God Bless Our Homeland Ghana”.

In his brief opening remarks, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Oraku Mantey, acknowledged how difficult such an undertaking must have been and commended Parables Animation Studios and collaborators.

He said the government was ready to support such creative initiatives and that he was impressed that the animation had gathered such a crowd.

In an interview, the Director, Mr. Cecil Jones Abban said: “It is number one, a dream come true. It’s fulfilling for me personally … The boundary has just been broken … Ghana has moved out of obscurity in animation and we are now in the limelight. We can also produce feature films and films that will talk about our history. We are telling the stories ourselves. For me, I think it’s a breakthrough … Henceforth it’s going to be visibility, visibility and more works, content for people to be excited about. So more is to be expected from Parables.”

28th, The Crossroads will be showing again during the Independence weekend at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall Silverbird Cinemas on Saturday, the 5th of March and at the Kumasi City Mall on the 7th of March, 2022.

The studios have four titles lined up with one set for the end of the year 2022 which will, similarly be centered around Ghanaian heritage.

