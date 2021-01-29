A 28-year-old teacher of the Oti Boateng Memorial School in Koforidua has reportedly been found dead in his room.

The cause of death is not yet known. A relative of the deceased, identified as Ama Bruwah, 58, is said to have reported the incident to the police on Wednesday.

This was after she saw houseflies around the window of the deceased, Kofi Ofori.

His room is said to have been locked from inside while several calls went unanswered.

The tenants in the house also revealed Mr Ofori was last seen three days ago, adding that they saw flies hovering around the entrance of the room and raised alarm.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis, confirmed the news.

The door was forcibly opened by the Central Police Command and he was found dead in the room. He was in a prone position and was bare-chested on a student mattress on the ground.

Preliminary observations showed the body had started decomposing as it had turned black with blood from his mouth.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy with investigations ongoing.