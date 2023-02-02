The Obuasi Magistrate Court has remanded a 27-year-old man, Barack Ahmed Amuquandoh, into a two-week police custody over the murder of a friend.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Abdul Hatim Mumin.

The suspect, locally known as Virus reportedly committed the act on January 24, 2023, during an altercation with the deceased at Kwabrafoso in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

He, however, fled the town to Cape Coast but was arrested through an intelligence-led operation.

Narrating the incident to Adom News, a neighbour and witness, Nana Kwame Owusu, said he was at home with his father when they heard an unusual noise at about 11 pm.

They rushed out and met Virus in a scuffle with the deceased.

In the heat of the moment, the suspect pushed Mumin to the ground, putting him in a state of unconsciousness.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect has been arrested to face the law as the deceased’s family say his death is a big blow to them.

