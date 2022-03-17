



The Accra East regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled about 27 public and private institutions for disconnection from the national grid.

The institutions that include the Accra Sports stadium and parts of the Kotoka International Airport were last Monday disconnected for owing millions of Ghana cedis.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra East Region, Mary Eshun-Oppong, noted that disconnection is the last resort after engagement with managers of the institutions yielded no positive outcome.

“We always engage the management of the various institutions, and when they fail to show any significant commitment, we proceed to disconnect them. All those institutions that are owing us should just get ready for the task force. They will just come and visit your premises, engage with the authorities, and see if their authorities can make some commitments in terms of payment.

“So if they are not able to make any commitment, or they are not able to make any payment or clear their debt, then they are liable for connection,” she explained.

According to Mary Eshun-Oppong, the disconnection is being undertaken by a special task force, which will be extended to other parts of the country in the coming weeks.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has been financially stressed for some time now. The workers have warned that the indebtedness may lead to bankruptcy if care is not taken.

The Accra Sports Stadium, according to sources, owes the ECG about GH¢500,000, which compelled the power distributor to disconnect the facility.

After 24 hours, power has been restored to the facility.

The Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority, Majeed Bawa, said: “the facility consumes about, GH¢5,000 on the average every month.”

The situation, he noted, has taken a toll on their operations, as revenue generated doesn’t match their expenditure.

“We are doing our best to be operational. The huge accumulated debt was caused by arrears from 2014 to date, and we are trying our best to ensure that we function”.

The company has, thus, urged consumers to pay for power consumed or face disconnection.