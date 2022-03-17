Politician Charles Owusu has celebrated his 44th birthday with inmates of Kete-Krachi prison in the Oti Region.

He donated items worth thousands of cedis to support the upkeep of the inmates. They included bags of cereals, toiletries and many others.

This is the 7th time the outspoken politician has shown love to incarcerated people at Kete-Krachi.

Presenting the items, Mr Owusu said the yearly ritual is to help improve the living conditions of the prisoners.

He underscored the need for government to pay special attention to prisoners he described as our “brothers and sisters”.

He charged the prison officers to make good use of the items to support the welfare of the prison inmates.