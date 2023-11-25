The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has defended the 24-hour economy idea proposed by the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, lambasting the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for opposing the idea.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaian voters to reject Dr. Bawumia in the 2024 elections, arguing that, he is not an alternative to solving the country’s apparent problems.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his vision for a 24-hour economy goes beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.

However, on Monday, November 20, Dr. Bawumia, speaking in the Northern Region, dismissed former President John Mahama’s understanding of the 24-hour economy policy, asserting that it was already being implemented in Ghana through the extended operations of hospitals, fuel companies, and some chop bars (food restaurants).

He asserted that Mahama’s economic strategies have consistently fallen short, and that true economic transformation requires more creative thinking.

During an interview on Citi TV, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo rejected the idea of Ghanaians giving the NPP, and for that matter, Dr. Bawumia, who has been part of the economic mess, another chance to lead the country.

“If you look at the economy today and cannot propose a drastic change, then there’s something wrong with you. We in the NDC think that by the nature of the economy, by the inefficiencies of the people managing the economy, there’s the need to inject into it an economic decision that will turn things around very quickly within the 4 years when we come into office.”

He added, “I heard Dr. Bawumia say it’s not a good thing. I’m very much surprised. What kind of economy was it when Dr. Bawumia was not regularly in school and was washing plates in the UK?”

He insisted that the NPP and Dr. Bawumia be shown the exit in the 2024 polls, urging voters not to take them seriously.

“The way the NPP has run this country, all the lapses we have suffered, the retrogression we have suffered, we need to operate a night economy. If you are a Ghanaian and you are concerned and determined to change the circumstances we face now, I will be very much surprised if anybody still takes NPP as a viable political alternative in this country, in the person of Dr. Bawumia.”

He managed this economy to our failure; he spearheaded the failure we are experiencing today. We are bringing an alternative to solve the problem, and the same man says it’s not good. Why was he compelled to speak? People should no longer take Dr. Bawumia seriously these days. We have seen the failure which is his track record,” he told Selorm Adonoo.

The MP underscored the importance of the 24-hour economy, which, if implemented, will turn the economy around and change the fortunes of the country, stressing that it’s a “non-negotiable area.”

He assured that the next NDC government will ignite the economy with its 24-hour economy idea coupled with other proposals.

“When we project ideas, we implement them; we don’t just throw things away. The economy is already riddled with corruption; we will ignite the economy,” he said.