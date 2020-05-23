About 245 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait have finally arrived in the country amid the border closure over the coronavirus pandemic.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who announced their arrival at a press conference in Accra on Friday, said the decision was reached by Cabinet with the cost to be taken care of by the Kuwaiti government.

He indicated that, all the 245 people will be mandatorily quarantined for COVID-19 for 14 days before being discharged.

The deportees in a video were seen in their nose masks with little or no luggage as they marched in a single file at the Kotoka Airport arrival hall.

Watch the video below: