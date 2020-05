Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye, has named King Ayisoba as his role model in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker, Ayisoba somehow influenced his career.

He also shared that he likes the lifestyle of the legendary musician.

King Ayisoba

“I look up to King Ayisoba,” he told Mavis Amenor on the Ladies Time Show on Asempa FM.

“I like his style. I think he is a legend in the industry.

“It is not about his hairstyle but I really like his style,” he added.