Twenty-three (23) students of Ideal College have been left injured after they were brutalised by some land guards and police officers, the school’s Management has reported.

In an interview with Accra-based CitiFM, the Public Relations Officer of the school, Naphtali Kyei Baffour, said three of the students were badly injured while the remaining 20 had only sustained minor injuries.

“Unfortunately, we have three of them [students] who have been severely injured and about 20 with minor injuries. Most of the female students have been gripped with fear. We’ve spoken to them to calm them down. Everything is under control at the moment,” he said.

He explained that the students had tried fighting off some land guards accompanied by police officers who had tried pulling down structures put up by the school on a portion of the school’s land.

In their attempt to stop the demolishing, the land guards and the police officers unleashed violence on them, injuring the students in the process.

“They were land guards in the company of men in uniform who claim to come from the counter-terrorism unit. They came in a vehicle registered GV… We have a part of the land where we are trying to put up an assembly hall and some hostels. They wanted to demolish where we have raised the foundation for the assembly hall. We have the permission from the assembly for the construction,” he said.

This is not the first time land guards have tried to pull down structures on the school’s lands.

According to the PRO, in February 2022 some land guards who were also discovered on the land had revealed that a man named Dzato was behind the demolishing.

“We have not officially received anything from the school. But in February 2022, we saw some people on the land and when we asked them they say a certain Dzato says it is a government property, so they want to demolish it,” Kyei Baffour said.

He said the school is preparing a petition that will be presented to the Inspector-General of Police for action.

