The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the renowned 21st Clinic, Dr Blessed Foster, has won the best Health and Wellness (Alternative Hospital) award at the just ended ’40 under forty Achievers Awards’ held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

This came following an award of being “the most result-oriented health facilities of the year” by United Clergy International.

The ’40 under Forty’ award is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

The priceless awards are to recognise his dedication and commitment to building the health sector as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best herbal practices and research in new areas of health conditions.

Speaking to the media after receiving the awards, Dr Foster thanked the people of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, for the support from day one as they were the first community he started the clinic with, and also the entire staff and media houses for believing in them and the commitment to push the vision and mission of the company.

“Last but not least is our clients and patients whose testimonies, referrals and recommendations have deepened the trust by the general public in Ghana and beyond,” he added.

Dr Foster called on the government to invest in the herbal sector to make it more attractive for the youth to venture in order to promote the health and wellness of citizens in the country.

“It is about time the government has faith in our local health industry, especially the herbal medicines manufacturers, at least, as part of the one district one factory, some known and outstanding herbal factories can be supported by way of finance or soft government loans…” he added.

21st Clinic is now the leading herbal clinic in Ghana. He employs about 1,000 people directly and indirectly.

The company has 15 branches across Ghana. Through research and innovation, he identified sciatica and a lot of awareness and education have been made towards it in Ghana. Dr Foster said 21st Clinic is about to launch the Sciatica Research and Treatment Centre at East Legon, Accra on November 21, 2021.