Black Stars forward, Mohammed Kudus acknowledges the weight of expectation that accompanies wearing the Ghana national team jersey.

The 23-year-old recently showcased his skills in Ghana’s recent matches against Mali as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Bamako.

Ahead of the upcoming clash against Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kudus emphasized the team’s grasp of the pressure, affirming their determination to clinch qualification for the World Cup, set to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“Obviously from our point of view, we have personal goals and things we want to do so intrinsically, we have pressure every time from our expectations from ourselves,” the West Ham United attacker told the press on Sunday.

“Also we are representing the whole team and the whole of Ghana and so there is pressure from every angle but we are motivated to win the game” Kudus stated.

The much-anticipated showdown is slated to commence at 19:00 GMT.

Following their triumph over Mali, the Black Stars are eyeing another victory against CAR to ascend to the summit of Group I.