Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey has appealed to the government for upgraded stadiums that will enable the national team to perform at their peak.

The request was made during a visit by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the Black Stars camp ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic (CAR).

Accompanied by Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha, Dr Bawumia met with the team to offer his support and encouragement.

During the interaction, Partey expressed the team’s readiness and desire to deliver an exceptional performance, emphasizing the importance of quality stadiums for enhancing their footballing abilities.

“We are ready. We want to give our best tonight. I have one request, from all the players, we ask for a good stadium because we want to play better football.”

In a gesture of motivation, Dr. Bawumia presented a monetary incentive of GH¢500,000 to the team during the visit.

The Black Stars, buoyed by their recent victory over Mali, are determined to secure another win against CAR as they currently stand third in Group I with six points from three matches.

The eagerly anticipated match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT, with Ghana aiming to continue their winning streak and strengthen their position in the qualifying campaign.