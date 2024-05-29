Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has openly recognized a difficult task awaiting his squad in their upcoming away match against Mali.

Scheduled for June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars, this crucial fixture marks the third matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With one victory and one loss in their first two games, Addo and his team are under pressure to secure a win to bolster their chances.

Addressing the significance of the match, Addo emphasized, “The aim is to qualify. It will be difficult, especially in the away game with Mali. They have a very good squad.”

He further articulated his evaluation criteria, stating, “I’ll be closely observing our performance. Ups and downs are inevitable in sports. We’ve demonstrated our potential against Nigeria and exhibited commendable football in past World Cup appearances.”

Addo candidly acknowledged the pivotal role of results in assessing his tenure, noting that, “ultimately, outcomes determine success in this field, and I accept that scrutiny.”

After the Mali encounter, Ghana, currently occupying fourth place in Group I with three points, will return home to face Central African Republic in the fourth matchday fixtures on June 10.

Preparations for these crucial matches commence on Thursday, May 30, with the team convening for training sessions at the University of Ghana Stadium.