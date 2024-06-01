24 players trained at the University of Ghana Stadium on day one of the Black Stars’ preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars convened in Accra on Thursday, May 30, to start their training camp for these pivotal matches.

Aside from Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku, all players participated in the training session on Friday.

Bukari’s late arrival is due to his transfer from Red Star Belgrade to Major League Soccer side Austin FC, while Djiku is currently being assessed for an arm injury sustained at the end of the Turkish Super Lig season.

Ghana is determined to rebound after a mixed start in Group I, having recorded one win and one loss in their initial two matches.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The squad in training includes Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, Joseph Wollacott, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, and Abu Francis.

Other players present are Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Training sessions will continue at the University of Ghana Stadium today, June 1, 2024.

Ghana will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10.