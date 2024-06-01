Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ new head coach, Otto Addo, as the team aims to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.

The AFC Bournemouth forward is currently with the senior national team, preparing for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic this month.

Semenyo was part of the Black Stars squad that underperformed at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Reflecting on the AFCON disappointment, Semenyo emphasized that the team is now focused on the future under coach Otto Addo.

He expressed optimism about their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“AFCON is in the past now. We have a new plan, and we are trusting the manager,” Semenyo said to the media after the team’s first training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday.

“We have a good team, so we are just trusting the process. Hopefully, we can qualify for the AFCON and the World Cup and showcase our abilities,” he added.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10.