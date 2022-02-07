General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has asserted 2025 will be a difficult year in Ghana.



According to him, the current state of the economy will not be easy for any party that will win the 2024 election to revamp.



“I buy fuel, the prices are high but I have no option. I squeeze other things to be able to buy fuel because my job has to be done.



“The challenges that we are having, we in the NDC are going to suffer because 2025 is not going to be easy: 2025 will be a difficult year, whoever comes to power in 2025 will find it very difficult but we are prepared for that,” he told Accra-based TV3.



General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, indicated the Akufo-Addo-led government has destroyed the economy, throwing it into a state of devastation.



However, he is of the firm conviction his party (NDC) has what it takes to change the fortunes of the country around when given the nod to rule.

“We have turned around the economy that is hopelessly devastated before and we fixed it and so we are expecting to take over another hopelessly devastated economy and we will fix it,” he said.